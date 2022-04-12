Dance Deewane Juniors PROMO: Tiger Shroff flaunts his killer dance moves on ‘Jai Jai Shiv Shankar’; Watch

The kids’ dance show, Dance Deewane Juniors has become popular in a short span of time. The highly talented contestants of the reality show have been picked from all over the country. Till now the contestants managed to impress the judges with their dance moves. The upcoming episode will be graced by Bollywood’s ace actor, Tiger Shroff.

In the promo of the episode, Jackie Shroff’s son Tiger is seen flaunting his flexibility and dance moves as he performed on his superhit song ‘Jai Jai Shiv Shankar’ from the movie War. He is seen surrounded by the contestants as also he dances with them. One of the judges Nora Fatehi is seen cheering for him as she shouts, “Come on Tiger”. He also did a back-flip on the stage and the audience cheered for him.

Tiger Shroff shared in the caption of the post, “Heropanti 2 vs dance deewane juniors! What amazing talent on the dance deewane juniors show! Inspired to another level watching the artistry of every contestant! Congrats on the new show @colorstv @nadiadwalagrandson @norafatehi @neetu54 @marzipestonji.”

See the promo here:

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor has made her television debut with the dance reality show. The actress Neetu Kapoor shared in an interview with ETimes, “I am quite excited to be coming into the audience’s homes with my TV debut. Though I’m not a great dancer, I’ve always loved to dance, and I believe that when you do something you love, it shows.”

Other judges of the show include Nora Fatehi and choreographer Marzi Pestonji. The show is hosted by Karan Kundrra.

