Dance Deewane Juniors PROMO: Tiger Shroff offers flaunts his abs as he & Tara Sutaria promote Heropanti 2

Dance Deewane Juniors has become quite popular with the audiences. The show is judged by veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, actor-dancer Nora Fatehi and ace choreographer, Marzi Pestonji. The upcoming episode of the show will be graced by the Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. They will be seen interacting with the kids on the show.

In the recent promo of the upcoming episode of the dance reality show, stars of the movie Heropanti 2 will be seen gracing the show to promote their film. Tara Sutaria looks killer in a bright red saree and statement earrings. Tiger Shroff looks dapper in black formals with a blazer. In the promo, one of the contestants is seen taking off his t-shirt and shows his abs as he says that he has written Tiger Shroff’s movie names on each one of his abs. Tiger Shroff is seen very impressed and amused. Nora Fatehi asks, “Tiger aap bhi dikha do”, and he unbuttoned his shirt to show his abs. Noha Fatehi commented, “Haye Garmi”.

See the post here:

In the episode, Tiger Shroff will also be seen dancing along with the contestants and doing a backflip on the stage. He will be soon seen on the big screen in the movie Heropanti 2, which is an action thriller film, due to be released on 29th April.

The judges of the show will also be seen dancing together on popular tracks. They have been sharing BTS videos of the same on social media.

Also read- Dance Deewane Juniors: Nora Fatehi, Marzi Pestonji & Karan Kundrra amp up their style game for shoot; PICS