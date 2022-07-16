Dance Deewane Juniors: Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor remember Rishi Kapoor & dance to his hit songs; Watch

Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for his upcoming movie 'Shamshera' for which the actor has been gracing many reality shows to promote his film. Ranbir, along with Vaani, will grace the popular dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. This dance show is judged by actress Neetu Kapoor, ace choreographer Marzi Pestonji and Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi. Today, on the 16th July, the semi-final episode of Dance Deewane Juniors will be aired where the audiences will get to see Ranbir and Vaani.

Ranbir and Neetu dance to Rishi Kapoor's songs:

Colors TV shared one of the most amazing videos which is a treat for Ranbir's fans. Ranbir surprises his mother Neetu Kapoor by asking her to dance to Rishi Kapoor's iconic songs. The mother-son duo then set the stage on fire with their amazing moves on several hit songs of beloved Rishi. They are even accompanied by the little finalist contestants as they perform. We can also see Vaani Kapoor and Marzi Pestoni grooving to the songs as they watch Ranbir and Neetu.

This promo gives an exciting insight into what the audience can expect from the semi-finale episode. The caption of this video read, "Rishi ji ki yaad mein Ranbir aur Neetu ji ne kiya perform. Unki performance ne bana diya Semi Finale ka mahaul aur bhi sunehra Dekhiye #DanceDeewaneJuniors #SemiFinale aaj raat aur #GrandFinale kal raat, 10.30 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @voot".

Dance Deewane Juniors finalists:

The three choreographers of Dance Deewane Juniors were Tushar Shetty, Sonali Kar, and Pratik Utekar. These three choreographers trained and helped the kids to put forward their best performances on the stage of this dance reality show. They trained solo contestants as well as groups, who successfully made it to the finale week. After battling several levels, the top 4 finalists of Dance Deewane Juniors are Aditya Patil, Geet Kaur Bagga, Prateek Kumar Naik, and the All-Stars group.

