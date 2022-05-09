Dance Deewane Juniors: Ranbir Kapoor sends a special message to ‘mom’ Neetu; Karan Kundrra takes her blessings

It was Mother’s Day on 9th May this year and people all over the world showered love on their mothers. On the kids’ dance reality show, Dance Deewane Juniors, the episode was dedicated to all the mothers. In the episode, there was a special message for the judge Neetu Kapoor, by her son Ranbir Kapoor. In the episode, host Karan Kundrra was also seen getting emotional as he missed his mother.

In the promo, Karan Kundrra shared that he and judge Marzi Pestonji have a special message for Neetu Kapoor. He played a special message by Ranbir Kapoor on the large screen. Ranbir said, “You have been my biggest fan and supporter from childhood and especially since the last 15 years, hence now I want to be your biggest fan. Happy Mother’s day. I love you and I am very very very proud of you.” Neetu Singh was seen getting emotional on seeing the clip. Karan Kundrra wished her a very happy mother’s day. She asked him about his mother, to which he became emotional and replied that he has not met his mother on mother’s day for past some time.

Neetu Kapoor says, “You can think that I am your mother.” He came to the judges' seating area and Neetu Kapoor gave her blessings. She also fed him sweets and hugged him.

Neetu Kapoor made her debut in the telly world with the reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. She often shares BTS videos from the show, where she is seen dancing and having a gala time with other judges.

Neetu Kapoor’s song Ranbir Kapoor recently got married to his long time ladylove Alia Bhatt on 14th April.

