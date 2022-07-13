Dance Deewane Juniors: Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ji Huzoor' dance with momma Neetu Kapoor can't be missed; WATCH

Bollywood's charming and talented actor Ranbir Kapoor, along with co-actor Vaani Kapoor will be seen on the reality show, Dance Deewane Juniors. The duo will be on the show to promote their upcoming sci-fiction film, Brajmastra: Part One from their trilogy. Spearheaded by Ayan Mukerji, the film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, and Mouni Roy. Interestingly, Ranbir's versatile and Bollywood veteran, mother, Neetu Kapoor is a judge of this reality show, and the mother-son bond will be a special treat to the fans.

Ranbir Kapoor's song, 'Ji Huzoor' from Shamshera released a few days ago and has already become a rage. Social media influencers and content creators have stepped onto this trend and have been dancing on 'Ji Huzoor.' The recently-married actor couldn't stop himself from grooving to this song and doing its hook step on Dance Deewane Juniors' stage. He got his mother, Vaani Kapoor, and co-judge-choreographer Marzi Pestonji along too. All four of them are seen having a fun time shaking a leg together.

Watch this video shared by one of Ranbir's fan clubs: CLICK

Ranbir Kapoor looked dashing in a grey kurta paired with a short Nehru jacket, comfortable pants, and leather shoes. Neetu Kapoor dazzled in a green and black blingy saree with a fancy blouse. Marzi looked smart in an all-black attire as he aced 'Ji Huzoor steps.' Vaan Kapoor sizzles in pink bell-bottom pants and a sheer corset top. Shamshera is all set to hit the theatres on July 22, 2022.

About Dance Deewane Juniors

The show will conclude this week and its finale is divided into two days - July 16 (Saturday) and 17 (Sunday). On Saturday, Ranbir and the team of Shamshera will be seen joining the fun, whereas, on Sunday, Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist will grace the stage. Aamir Khan will appear on Sunday to promote his film Laal Singh Chaddha which also features Kareena Kapoor. Hosted by Karan Kundrra and judged by Neetu, Marzi and Nora Fatehi, Dance Deewane Juniors was a hit this season.

Also Read: Dance Deewane Juniors Finale: Karan Kundrra gets a mesmerising surprise from a fan on sets of the show; PICS

