Dance Deewane Juniors: Ranveer Singh gets overwhelmed as he remembers Rishi Kapoor & dances with Neetu Kapoor

Ranveer Singh is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming comedy-drama film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He is leaving no stone unturned to promote his movies. Recently, the Bajirao Mastani actor graced the sets of the TV show Dance Deewane Juniors and had a blast with judges Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Marzi Pestonji. While promoting his upcoming movie ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’, Ranveer shall bring back some special memories of Rishi Kapoor by grooving with Neetu Kapoor.

Earlier, a video was surfacing online wherein Ranveer and Nora are seen setting the dance floor on fire with their moves as they performed Nora's hit song, Garmi, from the film Street Dancer 3D on the sets of the show. Bollywood’s powerhouse of talent Ranveer Singh also joined the contestants on stage to perform the signature steps of his hit songs. But the main highlight comes when he performs Rishi Kapoor’s iconic hit song Ek Main Aur Ek Tu with Neetu Kapoor. Ranveer remembers the legend and gets overwhelmed, and mentions that this dance will always remain special to him. The actor further adds that he is a huge fan of Rishi Kapoor, and this dance will be a memory of a lifetime for him.

Speaking of Ranveer, after the successful release of 83, the actor will next be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film also stars Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak Shah in key roles. It is helmed by Divyang Thakkar. Apart from this, he will be seen next in Karan Johar's romantic-comedy film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. Karan Johar’s directorial is slated to release in the cinemas on 10 February 2023. Ranveer will also work with Pooja Hegde in Cirkus.

