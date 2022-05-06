Dance Deewane Juniors: Ranveer Singh gives 'Jordaar' performance with Nora Fatehi as they groove to Garmi song

Ranveer Singh is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming comedy-drama film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He is leaving no stone unturned to promote his movies. Recently, the Bajirao Mastani actor graced the sets of the TV Show Dance Deewane Juniors and had a blast with judges Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Marzi Pestonji. Now, a video is surfacing online wherein Ranveer and Nora are seen setting the dance floor on fire with their moves as they performed on Nora's hit song, Garmi, from the film Street Dancer 3D on the sets of the show.

In the video, one can see Ranveer matching the steps with Nora and the duo also did the hook step of Garmi. The crowd can be seen cheering for the actors as they performed. The actress is seen donning a silver designer full-length bodycon dress which had cuts on the waist. Ranveer, on the other hand, looked dapper as he sported a multicoloured shirt teamed with pink trousers and yellow shoes. He completed the look by adding a pearl necklace along with stylish sunglasses.

Check out the video HERE:

Meanwhile, Jayeshbhai Jordaar is scheduled to release on May 13, 2022. It is directed by Divyang Thakur and has been produced by Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma. The movie also stars Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak Shah.

Apart from this, Ranveer will be seen next in Cirkus, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Whereas, Nora will star next in Pawan Kalyan's next, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, alongside Nidhhi Agerwal, Arjun Rampal and Nargis Fakhri.

