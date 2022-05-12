Dance Deewane Juniors: Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani lit up grand premiere with their dance moves

Dance Deewane Juniors has been the most talked-about show on social media even before it has gone on air. The show offers a grand platform for the kids to get recognized for their exceptional dance moves. The show is judged by the actress Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and choreographer Marzi Pestonji. As per the latest promos of the show, its grand premiere episode will be graced by Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.

In the promo of the show, Ranveer Singh is seen giving energetic performances with Nora Fatehi and Neetu Kapoor. He will also be seen dancing along with the contestants on his superhit songs. All the judges will be matching dance moves on Ranveer’s peppy songs. In the episode, Ranveer will also be dancing to his movie ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ song ‘Firecracker’. In the promo, we can also see Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani dance on the title track of their movie, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”. Kiara will be sharing the stage with the kids as she dances on ‘Sauda Khara Khara’. There will also be a special dance performance of Ranveer Singh with Nora Fatehi on her song, ‘Garmi’.

In the previous promo, it is seen that actors of the upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan, and Kiara Advani will be gracing the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors. It is seen that the actress Nora Fatehi and Neetu Kapoor gets pranked by Kartik Aaryan as his film’s character Manjulika suddenly appears on the sets of the show. Nora gets so scared that she jumps off her seat and moves away. Neetu Kapoor also rises from her seat in shock. Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are seen having a hearty laugh after seeing their expressions.

