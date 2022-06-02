Dance Deewane Juniors: Shilpa Shetty leaves host Karan Kundrra speechless with her ‘Naagin dance’; VIDEO

Dance Deewane Juniors is among the most popular and one of the most entertaining shows on the TV screens. The show comprises some of the exceptional talents from all over the country, as the little kids amaze everyone with their stunning dance moves. The show is judged by actress Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and choreographer Marzi Pestonji. The upcoming episode of the show will be graced by Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her grand entry leaves everyone amazed.

The entertainment and glamour quotient of an upcoming episode of Dance Deewane Juniors is going high this time as Shilpa Shetty Kundra will be seen entering the show as the special guest. In the new promo of the upcoming episode, Shilpa Shetty Kundra can be seen making an entry dancing to the iconic song, Main Naagin Tu Sapera from the Sridevi's hit film, Naagin.

She looks stunning in a red Indo-western attire as she dances on the title track. At first Karan Kundrra looks stunned, but after he notices that it is Shilpa Shetty Kundrra, he couldn't stop his laughter. Shilpa will be coming to the show to promote her upcoming movie, Nikamma.

Shilpa dances to the song and Karan rushes to hug her. They both laugh out loud and Marzi goes on to pull Karan's leg further and praises for making an entry on the show with Naagin song. Karan is left speechless and he tells Shilpa, "Bolti band karwa di ma'am aap ne toh." Neetu Kapoor doesn't stay behind and she asks Karan that he must have loved Shilpa's entry and Karan who is already embarrassed says, "Bol toh raha hoon ma'am duniya khatam".

However, the highlight of the promo is when Shilpa tells Karan, "Mujhe laga iss gaane par entry karna sense banta hai, kyunki Naagin ko aap zyaada pasand karte hain aap aaj kal." Karan, who is already blushing smiles back.

For the uninitiated, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty were part of Bigg Boss 15 and the two ladies were at loggerheads during the show. They had major fights and disagreements with each other in the show. Shilpa never commented against Tejasswi while the show was on-air. Tejasswi is presently playing the role of naagin in Ekta Kapoor’s show Naagin 6.

