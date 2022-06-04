Dance Deewane Juniors: Shilpa Shetty reveals she'll sponsor the education of a contestant on the show

The upcoming episode of the kids’ dance reality show, Dance Deewane Juniors will be full of entertainment and lots of dance as it will be graced by Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty. The actress will be gracing the sets, along with actors Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia for the promotion of their upcoming movie. Shilpa Shetty will be seen grooving on the sets with the contestants, but she also gave a special gift of education to one of the contestants.

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty announced she will sponsor the education of 10-year-old 'Dance Deewane Juniors' contestant Priyanshi Kanarji. She says: "Kids are our future, and it is very important for every child to continue their education."

Priyanshi had shared that her father couldn't afford to continue her studies after going through a financial loss and the added medical expenses of her mother.

"I want to tell all the kids and parents who are watching this show that education is the bedrock of a person's life, and it is very important to stand on your own feet. You have a bright future Priyanshi, and an amazing mentor by your side," she adds.

In the episode, Dance Deewane Juniors judges Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Marzi Pestonji will be seen enjoying the stunning dance performance of the contestants. There will also be a special dance performance of Shilpa Shetty on her superhit song ‘UP Bihar lootne’, along with other contestants. Nora Fatehi and Neetu Kapoor are seen cheering her. Marzi Pestonji and Karan Kundrra are seen dancing along with her on the stage.

