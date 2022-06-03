Dance Deewane Juniors: Shilpa Shetty wins hearts as she grooves on her hit song ‘UP Bihar lootne’; Watch

Dance Deewane Juniors has become the audience's favourite in a very short span of time. The show has been garnering lots of love and appreciation from the audience for the exception dance talent of the little contestants. The show is graced by numerous celebrities every week and for the upcoming episode, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty will be gracing the sets to promote her movie, Nikamma. In the promo, she can be seen having a gala time with the contestants as she danced with them.

In the promo of the episode, the actress Shilpa Shetty is seen seated among the judges Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Marzi Pestonji. She enjoyed the power-packed performance of the little kids and even gave a standing ovation for their performance. All the contestants came on stage to give a special tribute to Shilpa Shetty by dancing to her song, “UP Bihar lootne”. Marzi coaxed Shilpa to join them on stage, and everyone loved her dance moves on her superhit song. Nora Fatehi and Neetu Kapoor are seen dancing to the song.

In the previous promo, it was seen that Shilpa Shetty had made a grand entry on the show with a dance performance on Main Naagin Tu Sapera from the Sridevi's hit film, Naagin. The entry had left host Karan Kundrra stunned. Shilpa also teased Karan saying these days he had lots of interest in Naagin, indicating towards his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash, who is playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s show Naagin 6.

Shilpa Shetty will be gracing the show for the promotion of her movie, Nikamma. It stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia in lead roles. It is helmed by Heropanti and Baaghi director Sabbir Khan and produced by Shabbir Khan Films and Sony Pictures India, the film is touted to be an action entertainer. To note, the movie marks Shirley Setia's debut in the Bollywood industry. It is slated to be released on 17 June 2022.

