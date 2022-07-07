Dance Deewane Juniors: Taapsee Pannu and Mithali Raj grace the show to promote 'Shabaash Mithu'

Dance Deewane Juniors, the popular show, has been winning hearts since it started airing. Judged by the iconic actress Neetu Kapoor, ace choreographer Marzi Pestonji and Bollywood's diva Nora Fatehi, the show has received a great response from the audiences. Dance Deewane Juniors is hosted by actor Karan Kundrra, and his bonding with the judges and the contestants have been also been the highlight of the show. This weekend's episodes of the show will see the special appearances of well-known names like the former captain of the Indian women’s cricket team Mithali Raj and talented actress Taapsee Pannu.

The two will be seen promoting their movie Shabaash Mithu on Dance Deewane Juniors.The evening will be full of entertainment and interesting revelations. In the upcoming episode, Mithali Raj reveals that she is a trained classical dancer, and it was her dream to become a dancer. Amidst the hardcore dancing, the audiences will get to witness an epic battle as the judges Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, guests Taapsee Pannu and Mithali Raj battle the boys Karan Kundrra, judge Marzi Pestonji and mentors Prateek Utekar and Tushar Shetty in a fun game of cricket.

Along with Mithali and Taapsee, joining the guests’ panel will also be Bollywood choreographer Terence Lewis along with his leading lady Sarah Anjuli from their new album, ’Meherban’, and will be giving a glimpse of their sizzling chemistry. Enjoying his fanboy moment with Neetu Kapoor, Terence praises her saying, “I have been your ardent follower since I was a child and seeing you on this show is like watching Neetu Singh 2.0”. Sharing his thoughts on the amazing performances of the contestants, he says, “Apke hunar ko salaam”.

As the finale inches closer, this weekend promises a non-stop wave of entertainment with several incredible dance performances. Dance Deewane Juniors finale episodes are all set to air on the 16th and 17th of July 2022.

