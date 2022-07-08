Dance Deewane Juniors: Taapsee Pannu remembers late Rishi Kapoor; Says he called her 'veteran actress'

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, along with former Indian Women Cricket Team's Captain, Mithali Raj, will be seen on the reality show, Dance Deewane Juniors. Judges Neetu Kapoor, Marzi Pestonji, and Nora Fatehi will welcome the special guests to watch the entertaining performances by the kids. The celebrity guests will be seen promoting their upcoming film, Shabaash Mithu. Taapsee Pannu has slipped into the shoes of Mithali Raj to portray her journey of making India proud at the global level in sports.

As Dance Deewane Juniors gets in the middle of ‘Race To Finale’, Taapsee enjoys the mind-blowing performances of the contestants and wishes them luck for the grand finale. Later, Taapsee Pannu remembered late actor Rishi Kapoor, and shared some anecdotes. "Rishi Kapoor ji was fun to be around during work. Initially when I met him the first thing he said was “what kind of name is this, Taapsee?’ in jest”. She further adds, “Rishi ji used to call me a veteran actor after knowing that I have done 10 South Indian films. During the ‘Mulk’ shoot, we shared a great bond and had a good time working together. I used to call him a bully bag. I used to feel proud listening to the compliments from him. Working with him and getting compliments will always be one of my greatest achievements. I will always flaunt the compliments that I got from Rishi Ji and will remember them."

Talking about Dance Deewane Juniors, the ‘Race to Finale’ week is filled with a series of 'dhamakedaar' performances, excitement, and endless entertainment. The grand finale of the show will take place on July 16 and 17 with Ranbir Kapoor and Aamir Khan in attendance to promote their respective films Shamshera and Laal Singh Chaddha.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has replaced this show and Dance Deewane Juniors’ airs every Saturday and Sunday at 10:30 pm.

