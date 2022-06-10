Dance Deewane Juniors: Usha Uthup pays tribute to KK and sings Pal; Neetu Kapoor, Karan Kundrra get emotional

The sudden demise of India’s one of the most talented and highly loved singers, KK was heartbreaking news for the whole nation. The singer had gives some of the most beautiful songs over the years and was known to be a very humble and genuine man. We are just trying to recover from the loss of the precious gem of our entertainment industry. Dance Deewane Juniors will be paying tribute to the legendary singer KK in the upcoming episode. Ace singer Usha Uthup will be seen singing his popular song Pal on the stage.

As per the latest promo of the episode, talented singer Usha Uthup is seen seated on the stage of Dance Deewane Juniors, as she shared, “The saddest loss we had recently, KK, a complete youth icon and he related with everybody. This one is dedicated to him.” She beautifully sang the KK popular song ‘Pyaar Ke Pal’. Judges Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji were seen getting emotional on listening to the song. Usha Ji also became overwhelmed as tears flowed from her eyes while she sang. Host Karan Kundrra sweetly hugged her as both of them became emotional.

Renowned singer KK passed away at the age of 53 on May 31 after performing live in Kolkata. Krishnakumar Kunnath, lovingly known as KK by his fans, reportedly fell sick while performing at Nazrul Manch in Kolkata. He was reportedly rushed to a private hospital where he was pronounced dead. He is best known for his songs like Pal, Khuda Jaane, Tadap Tadap, and Dil Ibaadat among others.

