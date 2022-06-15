Dance Deewane Juniors: Varun Dhawan presents Karan Kundrra's marriage proposal to Tejasswi Prakash

The kids' dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors is among the most popular shows on telly screens these days. The show is a massive hit among the audience for the exceptional dance performances of the contestants in the given season. The show is judged by actresses Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and ace choreographer Marzi Pestonji. The upcoming episode will be a special day for Tejran fans as Varun Dhawan will be doing a special gesture for Tejasswi Prakash and Karan.

In the promo of the episode, it is seen that the team of Jugjugg Jeeyo will be gracing the sets of the reality show. Actors Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor will come to the show for promotions of their upcoming movie. Varun Dhawan tells Karan Kundrra, ‘You are such a good boyfriend, aapne dusre boyfriends ki vat laga di hai. We are really glad you have found someone, ow you have to get married.”. Karan is seen blushing and said, “Mai ready hu usse puch lo”. Varun says that he will ask on national television, “Bhabhiji kya aap Karan Kundrra ke sath jugjugg jeena chahti hai?” He asked her to reply on social media.

Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor will be coming together for a complete entertainer Jugjugg Jeeyo. The movie is due to be released on 24th June 2022. At the trailer launch, Neetu Kapoor said that the film has helped her come out of the circumstances she was going through, referring to her husband’s demise. She thanked her producer Karan Johar, director Raj A Mehta, and the entire cast for their support. She further expressed that the film is extremely special for her and that she is proud of it.

