Dance Deewane Juniors: Varun Dhawan REVEALS Nora Fatehi's 'serious' judging techniques

All eyes are on Varun Dhawan ever since his film JugJugg Jeeyo has been announced. The trailer has already created a lot of hype and fans cannot wait for the release of the film. Well, the actor has been leaving no stones unturned for the promotion of the film. Along with his co-stars Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, the actor often makes headlines these days. Just recently, Varun went to Dance Deewane Juniors to promote his upcoming movie. Now, he shared an interesting video with one of the judges Nora Fatehi and revealed her judging techniques.

Varun Dhawan shares a hilarious video with Nora Fatehi

In the video that Varun shared on his Instagram, he shot a video of Nora Fatehi making her judgement evaluations. Varun hyped Nora about her serious judgement criteria as she maintained a notebook to evaluate the contestants. Nora, as usual, looked gorgeous and won our hearts.

Check Varun's story HERE:

Talking about Varun's latest, JugJugg Jeeyo is a romantic dramedy which will present a unique point of view about love and will be coming with a lot of humour. “Though the key characters of both the films are two couples, the treatment and the story are in completely different spaces. Jug Jugg Jeeyo is more about families, and the bond a married son with his father and mother played Anil and Neetu,” a source had earlier told Pinkvilla.

About Dance Deewane Juniors

Dance Deewane Juniors is relatively new dance reality show that has become quite popular within a few days of its launch. It is a kids' dance reality show which offers a massive platform for talented kids to showcase their dance skills and get the winning trophy. The show is judged by Nora, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor and choreographer Marzi Pestonji. Apart from judging the contestants, they are also seen having lots of fun on the sets.

