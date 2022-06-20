Dance Deewane Juniors: Watch Nora Fatehi shake a leg with contestants’ fathers on her blockbuster song Dilbar

Dance Deewane Juniors is a dance reality show which is promoting the exceptional dance talent of the kids on a national level. The show is judged by the celebrities Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and choreographer Marzi Pestonji. The show is loved by the audience for providing top-notch entertainment with its exceptional dance performances in every episode. It was father’s day on June 19 and contestants’ fathers were present on the sets. In the promo, Nora Fatehi is seen dancing along with kids' fathers on her hit song.

In the recent promo of the episode, choreographer Marzi Pestonji made an interesting proposal of kids’ dads to dance on Nora Fatehi’s superhit track Dilbar. As three dads approach the stage and dance to the song, Nora Fatehi is seen overjoyed. She also came on the stage and danced with them. She did the song hook steps and also did a step which was done by the fathers. The audience and the judges cheered all of them. Nora Fatehi looks fabulous in a black and yellow printed bodycon dress with yellow heels

The episode was graced by the actors of the upcoming movie Jugjugg Jeeyo. In the promo of the episode, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan are seen seated among the judges. The contestants gave a spectacular dance performance on Sridevi and Anil Kapoor’s superhit song from Mr. India, “I love You”. Anil Kapoor became nostalgic on seeing the dance and shared some interesting details about the song. He also shared that he feels blessed to get a chance to work with Sridevi in several movies.

