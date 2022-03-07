Dance Deewane’s former judge Tushar Kalia announces his engagement with Triveni Barman

Tushar Kalia is a talented dancer and choreographer in the entertainment sector. He has worked with numerous actors. He was a participant in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and also the judge of Dance Deewane, along with Madhuri Dixit. The choreographer is on cloud nine as he declared his engagement with ladylove Triveni Barman. The day is extra special as it is also his birthday today.

Tushar posted about it on social media with a stunning picture of him and Triveni Barman. Both of them are seen dressed in white as they stand on a beach. He shared in the caption, “She said YES @trivenibarman Couldn’t have asked for anything else on my birthday. Best gift ever #love #gratitude”.

Mouni Roy commented, “Heartiest congratulations” and “Also happy happiest birthday T”. Madhuri Dixit commented, “Happy Birthday and congrats”. Sana Sayeed dropped hearts on the post. Jubin Nautiyal commented, “Much love and congratulations brother” and Arjun Bijlani also commented, “Congratulations.”

The choreographer is a private person and doesn't talk much about his personal life during his interactions or on social media. Due to this, the news of their engagement came as a pleasant surprise for his fans. The wedding date has not been revealed yet.



