Dance India Dance 2 former contestant and ABCD actor Kishore Shetty arrested for drug peddling in Karnataka

Kishore Shetty, who rose to fame after his stint on Dance India Dance 2, has been held for drug peddling in Karnataka. The Mangaluru Police arrested two youngsters with drugs on September 19, 2020, and one of them was actor-choreographer Kishore Shetty. Apart from DID 2, Kishore has also been a part of the movie 'Any Body Can Dance (ABCD),' directed by Remo D'Souza.

According to a report in India Today, along with Kishore, the police also arrested Aqeel Nausheel, 28, for possession of MDMA (a synthetic drug). The Mangaluru Police Commissioner said that Kishore and Aqeel had bought drugs from Mumbai (Maharashtra) and were trying to sell it in Mangaluru. MDMA, a motorbike and two mobile phones have been seized from their possession by the police.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested Kishore and Aqeel, allegedly for drug peddling and consumption. "The CCB Police arrested the accused (Kishore Shetty and Aqeel Nausheel). They had brought the drugs from Mumbai and were trying to sell it in Mangaluru", informed the Mangaluru Commissioner to the media house.

A case has been registered against the two under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for drug peddling and narcotics consumption. All aspects regarding the case will be investigated. The police will also investigate the drug connection to Mumbai and track the complete trail.

While Kishore is a known dancer-choreographer, Aqeel Nausheel worked as a safety officer abroad previously. Aqeel had returned to the country a year ago and started selling MDMA in Mangaluru. The report states that MDMA was brought from Bengaluru and Mumbai for selling.

Credits :India Today

