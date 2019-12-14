Dance Plus 5: Salman Khan gets a special tribute as he clocks over 30 years; performs 30 signature moves

Salman Khan performed his signature moves for 10 mins nonstop on Dance Plus 5. Read on.

Star Plus' Dance + 5 is one of the most loved dance reality shows amongst the audiences. Remo DSouza being the superjudge along with his 4 captains - Suresh, Karishma, Dharmesh & Punit, has some special planned for the viewers this week. This weekend the viewers are in for a special treat as none other than our very own superstar will be present to entertain them along with all the contestants!

Salman Khan made a grand appearance on the sets amidst thunderous applause as he was joined by Saiee Manjrekar and who will be seen together in Dabangg 3. The entire troupe of contestants along with Superjudge Remo and the 4 captains walked on to the stage to meet Salman. Remo told Salman, "You have completed a fantastic run of 30 years in the Bollywood industry and all of us salute you for your remarkable achievements." The team of Dance+5 had also choreographed a special dance act as a tribute to the actor.

The entire team replicated Salman's famous dance steps from his most loved songs, and to everyone’s amazement Salman too joined them in the performance and executed every dance step flawlessly. It was a remarkable feat as Salman danced throughout the performance for almost 10 mins without a break and executed every hook step perfectly. Right after Dance+5 contestant Dipika and Rupesh’s outstanding performance to Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan, the Handsome hunk couldn’t stop himself from saying, “It was an outstanding performance. Dipika- Rupesh, you both were really great and it is commendable how you managed to pull off such a difficult act so effortlessly.”“Itna dance maine apne zindagi main nahi kiya, jitna aap logo ne yeh 2-minute mein kiya hain”, he further added.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More