Dance Plus 5: Shah Rukh Khan left awestruck with the augmented reality act; Says AbRam will love it

Shah Rukh Khan lauds the first-ever augmented reality act on Dance Plus 5 and says that his little son AbRam would love it.

is a name in Bollywood that needs no introduction. Rightly known as the King Khan of B-Town, Srk rules the heart of the audiences with his charm and stellar performances. Teaching the nation how to love, making us cry with he cries on screen, leaving us amazed with his action sequences and making the ladies go weak in the knees over his good looks, Shah Rukh Khan is the most celebrated actor in the industry. Srk's last outing was Aanand L.Rai’s Zero that hit the theatres in 2018. The actor has been away from the silver screen for quite some time and fans can't wait for his big comeback.

A few days ago, Shah Rukh arrived on the sets of dance reality show Dance Plus 5 airing every Saturday Sunday from 8-9 pm on Star Plus and his fans couldn't keep calm seeing him in a white pathani suit. Recently, the channel dropped a promo video on the internet featuring the actor where he is left awestruck seeing an augmented reality act performed by a child on the show. This was the first-ever augmented act seen on an Indian television show and Shah Rukh Khan looked stunned at the sight!

Set in the jungle, the act comprised a child and a bunch of wild animals. The boy was seen dodging a tiger while bears, elephants and other animals surrounded the two. The act impressed Shah Rukh Khan, who lauded the boy for the same and said that his little son AbRam will too love the performance.

