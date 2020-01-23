Dance Plus 5: THIS video of Shah Rukh Khan playing cricket on the sets of the show deserves all your attention

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L.Rai’s Zero co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif

was last seen in Aanand L.Rai’s Zero co-starring and and post Zero, Shah Rukh Khan hasn’t announced his next film. Although all his fans have been eagerly waiting for SRK to announce his next film so much so that they often trend SRK on social media asking him to announce his next project but since that is not happening, what has kept his fans content is his appearances at award shows, and reality shows and of course, his airport clicks. And in the latest, we had SRK made an appearance on the dance reality show- Dance Plus 5.

A few days back, SRK made heads turn when he was papped on the sets of the show wearing a white pathan suit, and besides his photos, today, the channel released a video wherein he is seen playing cricket with the contestants. In the said video, we can see SRK turn batsman and the moment he is served the ball, King Khan throws the ball for a boundary. Soon after, all of his fans left happy comments on the video as they were happy to see SRK in action.

On SRK’s birthday, when he was quizzed about his future projects, the Jab Tak Hain Jaan actor had said that he is reading a couple of scripts and that he will announce his next film in a couple of months. During his appearance on Dance Plus, SRK reminisced about his first visit to Taj Mahal as he revealed that he earned Rs 50 as his first salary and with that money he took a train to visit the beautiful monument. Furthermore, SRK shared that he was left with money only to have pink lassi and despite a bee falling into it, he still drank it and puked all through the return journey.

Credits :Instagram

Read More