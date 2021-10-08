Dance Plus 6 judge Punit Pathak’s romantic video with wife Nidhi Moony Singh goes viral on the internet

Punit Pathak is presently one of the judges on the show Dance Plus 6. The actor-choreographer got married to Nidhi Moony Singh on December 11, 2020. The couple is presently trending on social media for their romantic video. The video is going viral on social media as his fans are loving a different version of Punit than on the show.

In the video, Punit is seen holding on to Nidhi’s pallu while he sat down to have food. As Punit pulls her closer towards him, you can see a kiss mark on his cheek. While Nidhi is not seen in the video, fans are loving this cute and romantic moment as the popular song ‘Raataan Lambiyan’ plays in the background.

For the unversed, Punit met Nidhi on a dance reality show and they got engaged in August last year after dating for two and a half years.

His wedding took place in Lonavala and it was attended by his family and close friends from the dance industry including Mouni Roy, Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, etc.

Punit has worked in films like 'ABCD: Any Body Can Dance', 'ABCD 2', 'Nawabzaade' and 'Street Dancer 3'. He has also been part of several dance reality shows as a choreographer, participant and also a judge. Punit was also the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 trophy. He is currently a judge of dance reality show Dance Plus 6, along with Salman Yusuf Khan and Shakti Mohan and it is headed by Remo D’Souza.

