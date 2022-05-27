Dance Plus 6 judge Shakti Mohan approached for Bigg Boss OTT season 2? Find out

The makers of the highly famous reality show Bigg Boss came up with a new concept of Bigg Boss OTT last year. The show was aired on the digital platform and was hosted by Bollywood director-producer Karan Johar. The first season of the show was a huge hit and the contestants were liked by the audience. Now the second season of the show will start airing soon and it will be interesting to see the set of contestants for this year. Numerous popular names like Munmun Dutta and Anushka Sen are said to be a part of the second season of Bigg Boss OTT.

Now as mentioned in Telly Chakkar, Dance Plus judge Shakti Mohan is also said to be a part of this famous reality show. Reportedly, Shakti has been approached by the makers for the second season of Bigg Boss OTT. The report also says that Shakti was earlier approached for the first season of Bigg Boss OTT, but she refused the offer as she thought she was not the right fit for the show. Now if things turn out well she might be a part of the second season of Bigg Boss OTT.

Speaking of her professional career, Shakti became a popular star after winning the Zee TV's dance reality show Dance India Dance (season 2). She was later seen as the judge in a dance competition reality show called Dance Plus that aired on Star Plus. Her first song as a choreographer in Bollywood is "Nainowale Ne" from the movie Padmaavat which also starred Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh. She also owns her dance brand called Nritya Shakti.

Bigg Boss OTT season one was hosted by Karan Johar and Divya Agarwal emerged as the winner of the show. The romance between Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat was the highlight of the season.

