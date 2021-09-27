Dance Plus 6: Remo Dsouza and ‘Golden boy of India’ Neeraj Chopra make a grand entry on sets

Dance Plus is among the most coveted dance shows which has been producing unbelievable talents over the years. Remo Dsouza’s show is a great platform for budding dancers and people with unique talents. The season six of the show is going on and the upcoming episode of the show will be graced by the Tokyo Olympics medalist, Neeraj Chopra. Remo Dsouza shared a post on his social media to share about it.

In the video shared by Dance Plus 6 judge Remo Dsouza, he is seen along with Neeraj Chopra. They are both seen in stylish blazers as do a cool walk in the BTS video of the show. Remo shared an admiration post for him as he welcomed him on the show as the special guest on the show. He wrote in the caption, “With the #goldenboy of #india @neeraj____chopra so proud of you man , and it’s nice to have you with us @disneyplushotstar #danceplus6”.

The official handle of the show's channel also shared a video, in which Neeraj is seen showcasing his dancing skills and we must say he is multi-talented. Neeraj was accompanied by show's host Raghav. The caption of the video read: "Everyone’s talking about his acting chops, we’re here to show you @neeraj____chopra’s dancing talent too! #DancePlus6."

