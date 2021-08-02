Dance Plus 6: Remo D'souza feels planning is great fun when Raghav Juyal is around; SEE PIC

The reality show Dance Plus is coming back with the sixth season. The news has created a buzz among the audience. It is one of the most entertaining reality shows. And every season, the makers increase the bar. Popular choreographer Shakti Mohan had shared some pictures from the set of the show on her Instagram handle. The pictures prove that the shooting for Dance Plus 6 has already begun. And today, Remo D'souza shared behind the scene picture on his Instagram handle

In the photo, Remo is seen sitting with Raghav Juyal and discussing about the show with him. Going by his caption, it looks like both are discussing something. He has captioned as ‘Planning it’s always great fun when he is around @raghavjuyal #danceplus6 @starplus @disneyplushotstar.” As soon he posted the picture, fans started dropping comments. One of the users wrote, “YEAHHH we are waiting to see all the plannings.” Another wrote, “Can’t wait.” Others dropped fire emojis in the comment section.

To note, this year Punit Pathak and Salman Yusuf Khan will join Shakti in judging the show. Shakti shared pictures with them and wrote, “All the best dancers, lots of love to you all.” Remo D’souza was all hearts in the comment section of the post.

It is worth mentioning here that a few days back, Remo had also shared a post where he revealed that Dance Plus is back with a new season. The star choreographer posed with Shakti, Salman, and Punit in the picture.

