Dance Plus S6 Ep 1 Review: Remo D’Souza’s show brings together amazing dancing talent which will you stunned

Show: Dance Plus season 6

Super judge: Remo D'Souza

Dance Guru: Shakti Mohan, Punit Pathak and Salman Yusuff Khan

Dance reality shows have been quite a hit on Indian televisions and over the years we have seen several dance based reality shows entertaining the audience. Amid these, Dance Plus has been one show that has been winning millions of hearts for a couple of years now. The show was launched in 2015 and now it has come up with the sixth season which has been premiered today. Interestingly, Dance Plus season 6 has taken the digital route and it has come up with several new elements.

The show began with Remo D’Souza introducing the three judges Shakti Mohan, Punit Pathak and Salman Yusuff Khan. The three dance gurus and the super judge began the journey of Dance Plus season 6 with the audition round and Punit Pathak was the first one to introduce the first contestant from his team The Background Boys. While they have set the stage on fire, they made Remo recall his journey as a background dancer. Later Dance Plus 6 came with some of the amazing dancing talents on the show left everyone spellbound. In fact, Salman’s team came with a lot of variation which garnered a lot of attention.

From Kathak to powerful performance by Bomb fire group and the sensual dance by a duo and more, Salman, who came on the show for the first time as a dance guru had come up with some of the most amazing dancing talents for his show. On the other hand, Shakti’s team also set the stage on fire and managed to win the Plus so far. Clearly, Dancer Plus season 6 has come with a perfect mixture of talent, mind boggling dance moves and a lot of entertainment. In fact, Salman also set the stage on fire with his sizzling performance with one of the contestants and it was a true delight to watch him perform.

Besides, Raghav Juyal is also back on the show as the anchor and his quirky acts have been an addition to the entertainment quotient. Interestingly, Dance Plus has also been known for its emotional connection with the audience and season 6 had several moments which not left us cheering with joy but also left us teary eyed. One such moment was when Remo D’Souza recalled his tough time after suffering a heart attack. While he thanked everyone for their love and support, his words left everyone with a heavy heart.

Overall, the first episode of the show gives an impression that the sixth season of Dance Plus has taken entertainment and dance to the next level. Besides, Remo, Raghav, Shakti, Salman and Punit’s equation is also a treat for everyone. So, if you are fond of dance reality shows or like to watch some breathtaking performances, Dance Plus season 6 appears to be a perfect watch for you. It will be interesting to see how the upcoming episodes with fare and the kind of talent it will present on the stage.

