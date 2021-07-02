Dapper looking Parth Samthaan is the latest one to join the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ trend; Check out the VIDEO

Parth Samthaan’s new 'Watermelon sugar' reel will leave you awestruck. Scroll below to see.

Known for his good looks and impeccable acting skills, Parth Samthaan is among one of the most popular faces of Television. He has won hearts for his outstanding on-screen performances. The heartthrob actor often keeps his fans and followers busy by sharing all updates from his personal and professional life. The actor also engages with his fans regularly. The avid social media user, Parth also joined the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ trend on Instagram. On Thursday, he dropped the video along with the caption “Baby do you wanna be mine” leaving his fans awestruck.

Instagram users quickly bombarded his post with comments. One of the users said, “Keep doing these trending reels”. “Slaying in black shirt,” said another one. The reel also grabbed his friends’ attention. Karan Singh Chhabra wrote, “Great question. Par koi mana toh karegi nahi..” Sahil Anand also commented, “Shit I was gonna make this one today,” to which Parth replied, “Always one step ahead of you darling”.

In his previous post, Parth had posted a picture on Instagram in a floral shirt and shorts. The caption read, “Yes at times in public, I do roam with my security guards” along with several emojis. Many of his fans and followers reacted to the picture and complimented him in the comment section.

The actor made his debut with the show ‘Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan’. He also worked in Ekta Kapoor's ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ which worked wonders for his career. He was recently seen in the web series ‘Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu’. Parth received an overwhelming response for his performance.

