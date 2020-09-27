Daughter's day 2020: Kapil Sharma pens a sweet note for Anayra as he shares some adorable PHOTOS

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath were blessed with daughter Anayra in 2019. Meanwhile, he has recently penned a special note for her.

September 27 marks the occasion of Daughter’s Day. Numerous celebs from Bollywood and television industry alike took to social media and wished their respective daughters on the special day. Right from , Amitabh Bachchan, Maanayata Dutt, Jay Bhanushali, and others, everyone’s social media handles are abuzz with wishes and adorable pictures that are sure to melt anyone’s heart. The latest to join the bandwagon is Kapil Sharma. He has shared a special post on his Instagram handle a little while back.

The comedian-actor has shared a few adorable pictures with daughter Anayra as he wishes her on the special occasion. Kapil writes, “Thank you for making our life more beautiful my laado.” In the first picture, the Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon actor is holding Anayra lovingly as she looks straight at the camera. In the second picture, the little munchkin is wearing a pair of cool sunglasses and we bet this is one of the cutest pictures one will see on the internet as of now.

Check out the post below:

Kapil Sharma tied the knot with Ginni Chatrath back in 2018. The couple was blessed with daughter Anayra last year. The comedian often keeps on sharing adorable pictures of the little girl on social media. Apart from that, The Kapil Sharma Show’s shoot also began sometime back after a long hiatus owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first episode of the show featured Sonu Sood who has been receiving praise from all over the country because of his generous work amidst the lockdown.

Also Read: Kapil Sharma pens a sweet yet quirky birthday wish for Archana Puran Singh; Calls her 'most beautiful' of all

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×