Daya, Abhijeet, Fredricks, and other CID cast members' fun-filled reunion; WATCH

CID is one of the longest-running television shows on Indian Television. It ran for two decades and its repeat episodes were also enjoyed by the audience. The show has a loyal fanbase and its characters are etched in their memories forever. Shraddha Musale, who assisted Dr. Salunkhe in the laboratory as a forensic expert, Dr. Tarika, hosted the bash for fellow CID cast members. Dayanand Shetty, (Senior Inspector Daya) Aditya Srivastava, (Senior Inspector Abhijeet) Dinesh Phadnis (Inspector Fredricks), and many others were a part of this reunion.

Apart from them, Janhvi Chheda, (Sub-inspector Shreya) Hrishikesh Pandey, (Inspector Abhimanyu) Ajay Nagraj, (Sub-inspector Pankaj) Ansha Sayed (Sub-inspector Purvi) were also seen having fun with each other. Ajay shared several pictures and videos of them enjoying good food and thanked Shraddha Musale and her husband, Deepak Tomar for being the perfect hosts. He wrote, "Thank you so much @detospeaks and @shraddhamusale for having us over and being the perfect hosts you guys are the best! Such a fun-filled evening with my loved ones and copious amounts of food and wine. Cheers to many more @iamrealanshasayed @janvicg @hrishikesh.11 @dineshphadnis (sic)"

Ansha posted a video with her girl gang and shared how even after so many years their bond hasn't changed a bit. In another video, moments of Abhijeet engrossed in a deep conversation with everyone and posing for photos, and having fun were shared by Ansha. She played the video with KK's 'Pal' song and explained that the song perfectly describes their bond. The caption read: "The voice of KK easily describes the Best Days of our life.. @ajay.nagrath @dineshphadnis @shraddhamusale@detospeaks @hrishikesh.11 (sic)"

Watch the video here

Shraddha was moved by the video and commented: "I loved your reel, how well made. Please send it to me as well."

Hrishikesh also posted pictures and wrote: "What a time we all had when we all are together how time flies. Never ending stories Of lifetime, lots of love to both of you for being such a wonderful host @shraddhamusale @detospeaks and extended family (sic)"

About CID

CID, spearheaded by Shivaji Satam as ACP Pradyuman went on air in 1998 and had a successful run for 20 years.

Also Read: Happy birthday Shivaji Satam: 5 outstanding performances of the CID star that prove his acting prowess