DCP on Pearl V Puri's alleged sexual assault case: Accusations are not false, there is evidence

From Anita Hassanandani and Krystle D'Souza to Ekta Kapoor, many defended Pearl V Puri. Now, Vasai DCP Sanjay Kumar Patil has shed some more light on the case.

Content Warning:This article includes references to rape.

Naagin 3 actor Pearl V Puri landed in troubled waters when he was arrested on Friday by the Waliv and Mumbai Police in an alleged rape case of a minor child. Soon after the news surfaced, several television celebrities took to social media to voice their support for Pearl V Puri. From and to Ekta Kapoor, many defended the actor. Now, Vasai DCP Sanjay Kumar Patil has shed some more light on the case.

In a press conference with local media, Patil answered a few questions about the status of the case. When asked Ekta Kapoor's comments on Pear being innocent, Patil said, "No, the accusations are not false. His name has come up in the investigation. There is evidence against him. That is why police has arrested him. The truth will be decided in the trial."

Click here to watch DCP Patil's video.

The alleged incident took place on a film set in Vasai, where Pearl was shooting in October 2019. Ekta Kapoor had voiced her concerns about the case and offered her support to Pearl. She wrote, "My opinion only comes from what the girl’s mother said to me last night & that is - Pearl is innocent …and it is very very sad if people are using various tactics to prove working mothers are unable to take care of their children, because there are predators on the set. I have all the voice notes and messages between the child’s mother and me which clearly points to the false allegations being put on Pearl."

On Sunday, an audio clip of Ekta Kapoor and the minor's mother went viral on social media. Click the link below to take a look.

ALSO READ: Pearl V Puri Case: Minor's mother tells Ekta Kapoor sexual abuse incident did NOT happen; Audio tape reveals

Share your comment ×