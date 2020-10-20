DDLJ Turns 25: When Kumar Sanu's son & BB 14 contestant Jaan Sanu revealed what inspired song Tujhe Dekha Toh

Kumar Sanu's son reveals on Bigg Boss 14 that Tujhe Dekha Toh Ye Jaana Sanam was his father's dedication to his mother. DDLJ turns 25 today.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge aka DDLJ turns 25 today. With Raj aka as the poster boy of every romantic hero in the world, DDLJ is a film which continues to be every millennial's favourite. With the adorning beauty of sarson ke khet and a flamboyance like never before, Raj and Simran weaved a world of their own which was the exact escapism one needed. The impact of the film can be felt even today with every young boy and girl waiting for their 'Raj and Simran' whilst carrying on their mundane life. The film transcends us to moments everyone secretly desires, making you fall in love again and again.

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jaan Sanu, the younger son of legendary singer Kumar Sanu, recently revealed a great trivia in an unseen footage. Jaan revealed that the iconic song Tujhe Dekha To Yeh Jaana Sanam was a dedication by Kumar Sanu to his mother. He revealed, "My father Kumar Sanu had dedicated 5 songs in his life to my mother and the iconic Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jaana Sanam was one of them." Well, that song still manages to stir so many emotions within movie buffs.

Also Read: DDLJ duo Shah Rukh Khan & Kajol had the most hilarious response when asked about Nysa eloping with Aryan

Speaking of Jaan Sanu, the young singer recently marvelled everyone with his voice during one of the tasks inside the house. He was in bottom of the vote trends but has reportedly managed to save himself yet again.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Voot Select

Share your comment ×