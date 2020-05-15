Dear Mom EXCLUSIVE: Debina Bonnerjee and her mother reveal how the latter always knew about Gurmeet Choudhary

Debina Bonnerjee and her mother talk about the latter being aware of her relationship with Gurmeet Choudhary. Read on to know what did the two have to say and watch our exclusive video here.

Television couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary tied the knot on February 15, 2011, and after all these years of being together, they continue to have our hearts still. The Ramayan couple has had a perfect Bollywood style love story and if that is not enough, turns out Debina's mom knew about the two since forever and in fact, approved of him too. In our Dear Mom conversation, both Debina and her mother Sabree Bonnerjee got talking about what was it like during and before they got the formal nod.

Debina's mom says how she knew since the very beginning and seeing them, it was easy to say that they are together. Debina adds, "I think around Ramayan I told them and they were very casual about it like they knew it since before. But he was a friend of mine before that obviously and mom used to keep coming to Mumbai so they knew him. It was like we grew up together and we have done all sorts of goof ups together. And once we did tell them formally, mom was like yes, I knew."

Talking about Gurmeet, Debina's mom says, "Gurmeet had managed to have such a nice impression on me since the very first day and that is why when I heard about the two being in a relationship, I felt good and I was convinced that this man will be able to tackle this girl. (laughs) He is someone who is so calm while she (Debina) is hot-blooded and if they were both the same, it wouldn't have worked, and it is good that they are both opposites. Both I and my husband liked him."

