Dear Mom EXCLUSIVE: Debina Bonnerjee and her mother talk about the struggles they faced early on

On the latest episode of Dear Mom, Debina Bonnerjee and her mother talk about taking this journey together and the struggles they faced early on.

Coming to a new city and doing everything on your own is like starting over, from scratch. There are so many things one has to learn, and often, unlearn too. None the less, the city of dreams, Mumbai, has witnessed many people come here to become actors, and one such actress, is Debina Bonnerjee. She kickstarted her career with a Tamil TV serial and eventually, went on to do multiple shows. None the less, she has had a fair share of struggle, and in our latest episode of Dear Mom, her mother and she got talking about what was it like during the earlier days.

Her mother quips, "When she came to Mumbai, I came with her and I never left her side ever since." Debina says how she was living in a PG and her mother used to come to stay with her there too. "She used to come along with me everywhere and not that she used to be with me all the time, but she used to randomly come here, go back and whenever I needed her, she was always there by my side at the cost of my younger brother, my father was there, but when I used to go to shoots, my mom always used to come with me," she adds.

She also spoke about being grounded and how she has seen the real struggle. She says, 'Even now, when people come to Mumbai, and suddenly, they want to do something, my mom and I discuss that you have to have your own share of struggle and no one can give it to you on a platter. Her mother adds how no one else can do that for you and you have to bear with your own struggle.

She says, 'I never felt like it was a huge struggle because I was always protected by my parents and it never felt like something that is very dangerous. I remember going to an office in Dadar for a meeting and my mom was also there and I felt embarrassed to admit that I take my mother everywhere, so I mom to wait outside.' Her mom adds how she asked her to go inside and she said she will sit outside, and found a place near the footpath. Debina adds how when she came out she found her mother's face red because she took longer. Debina adds, 'So yes, the struggle is real, but when your parents also do it with you, they respect you too for what you have done and they help you keep your head on the shoulder."

She adds, "I think she sees the entire journey, my sweat and blood, and of course, her own too. She has just been there with me, throughout."

Watch Debina Bonnerjee and her mother's video here:

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×