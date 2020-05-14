Dear Mom EXCLUSIVE: Jannat Rahmani & mom on their bond: Don't have school friends; my parents are my friends

Jannat Zubair Rahmani and mother Nazneen Rahmani joined us for a fun chat for Dear Mom. The mother and daughter opened up about their bond, struggles of getting into the industry, their fights and more. Read.

Young sensation Jannat Zubair Rahmani has been ruling television and TikTok. The young talent joined us with her mother Nazneen Rahmani for a fun chat for Dear Mom. The mother and daughter opened up about their bond, struggles of getting into the industry, their fights and more. Jannat's mom said that her daughter did not attend school regularly because of work and hence they made sure that she doesn't miss out on having friends.

Nazneen said, "Our understanding and bonding is more of friends than mother-daughter. We have this cleared between us that we are friends and that she can share everything and anything with us. We have told her clearly that in no case she should feel that she cannot talk to us because we are parents. Hence, she is pretty relaxed about that. We don't want her to take any pressure and be relaxed".

Jannat added, "I don't have many friends because I never attended school regularly, so I did not have genuine friends or school buddies. I am a private student. I have never been to college, so whatever friends I have are from the industry, the ones I worked with. And they are also mostly busy. So I have never really created that bond, so that's why my parents always made sure to be my BFFs. They have always told me that I can share whatever I want with them."

We also asked Jannat what goes through her mind seeing her parents work behind her so much. "The thing that goes in my mind is that something which I am doing is not just my dream, it is not just my dream career. My work starts on sets but my parents start working from home till packing up. More than me, they work hard. For me, I feel my parents have worked harder for my career. They have never left me alone on sets."

She continued, "Now, I still manage it alone but my mom makes sure to get food, make sure I eat it. To be present on set without any work is tough. I once went for Ayaan's shoot and I couldn't even sit for an hour. So I realised how tough it must be for my parents. It was a self-realisation moment for me, for sure. They take care of everything on sets. My work is only to act. I feel very grateful because I know there are so many people who don't get support, especially in this field."

When did Jannat first tell you she wants to be an actor? Her mother replied, "This dream is more of Jannat's father than me. I did not have knowledge about this. We are Muslims and there are a few restrictions from the family. Jannat's maternal family said a few things but it is okay. But, I learned and I saw how she is working hard and how people are recognising me as her mom and that was such a proud moment."

