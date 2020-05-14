  1. Home
Dear Mom EXCLUSIVE: Jannat Rahmani's mom on criticism: My daughter is also a child, people forget sometimes

Jannat Rahmani and her mom opened up on their life journey, fighting personal battles together, criticism faced and more in our very special episode of Dear Mom.
141325 reads Mumbai Updated: May 15, 2020 06:38 am
Young star Jannat Zubair Rahmani and mom Nazneen Rahmani graced our next episode of Dear Mom. The mother and daughter duo opened up on their bond, balancing studies and work and more. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Jannat and mom revealed if they had to face any issues from relatives when Jannat decided to be an actor. She also revealed that though she faced some opposition, they take care about Jannat not offending anyone. 

When asked if they faced resistance from family, Jannat's mother said, "This dream is more of Jannat's father than me. I did not have knowledge about this. We are Muslims and there are a few restrictions from the family. Jannat's maternal family said a few things but it is okay. But, I learned and I saw how she is working hard and how people are recognising me as her mom and that was such a proud moment."

What scares her the most as a parent though? Her mother said, "Jannat is an actress, and people follow her. But, people forget that she is also a child and normal. So, we take care of the characters she plays or what she wears or how she speaks as people follow her. So, we take care that she doesn't do anything which people can create an issue of. We are just extra careful about that and I think Jannat has understood that very well."

Check out the full interview here: 

Anonymous 3 hours ago

So much hatred and negativity people are spreading but why???

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Jannat is a good actress.. Keep it up dear Allah bless u ❤️

Anonymous 9 hours ago

I like her acting. She is very good

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Jannat is a very good actress as well as a person. Her family supports her ,i like that.

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Jannat is very cute ,and Ipray for her that she will go ahead

Anonymous 10 hours ago

Too bad......

Anonymous 10 hours ago

You are her mother she will be always.....small for you so,don't tell public how to behave.....

Anonymous 10 hours ago

Jannat dii I Love you soo much muja ap sa baat karne hai

Anonymous 11 hours ago

25 y old hai janat bachi nahi hai small height hai

Anonymous 11 hours ago

She is 18 I believe......

Anonymous 11 hours ago

she iz not a kid,28y old,Arya Gore in phulwa is 25 and janat is older than her,see arya gore f.b account....jannat is older than her in youtube old videos,

Anonymous 19 hours ago

Did you said actress??? Then I am a commando jumping from plan and saving pochinki

Anonymous 19 hours ago

Right..bc

Anonymous 19 hours ago

You are a legend Man

Anonymous 21 hours ago

She is a mini miniature creature, Posing like deepika like she has big back and shaped bu***cks, what the f**k! Who are they? I just see the photo... Slum kids..

Anonymous 21 hours ago

You have no talent that's why you are talking in the shitty language..you bullshit

Anonymous 1 day ago

But your daughter never behaving like a kid. She wants all the attention but not ready to take the criticism. Bha re!!!

Anonymous 1 day ago

That's fairly good... She has the talent that we follow her... Nothing like she wants ur attention.. She gets it bcz she deserves it..

Anonymous 1 day ago

ab ye kaun hai ????

