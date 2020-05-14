Dear Mom EXCLUSIVE: Jannat Rahmani's mom on criticism: My daughter is also a child, people forget sometimes

Jannat Rahmani and her mom opened up on their life journey, fighting personal battles together, criticism faced and more in our very special episode of Dear Mom.

Young star Jannat Zubair Rahmani and mom Nazneen Rahmani graced our next episode of Dear Mom. The mother and daughter duo opened up on their bond, balancing studies and work and more. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Jannat and mom revealed if they had to face any issues from relatives when Jannat decided to be an actor. She also revealed that though she faced some opposition, they take care about Jannat not offending anyone.

When asked if they faced resistance from family, Jannat's mother said, "This dream is more of Jannat's father than me. I did not have knowledge about this. We are Muslims and there are a few restrictions from the family. Jannat's maternal family said a few things but it is okay. But, I learned and I saw how she is working hard and how people are recognising me as her mom and that was such a proud moment."

What scares her the most as a parent though? Her mother said, "Jannat is an actress, and people follow her. But, people forget that she is also a child and normal. So, we take care of the characters she plays or what she wears or how she speaks as people follow her. So, we take care that she doesn't do anything which people can create an issue of. We are just extra careful about that and I think Jannat has understood that very well."

