Dear Mom EXCLUSIVE: Palak Tiwari on Shweta Tiwari: I discuss everything from dating to relationships with her

One of the strongest mother-daughter duo Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari has graced us for our third episode of Dear Mom. From fighting their personal battles together to their bond which is more like sisters, and their fights and unconditional love, this episode of Dear Mom is all hearts. Last time, we spoke to Shweta she had emphasized that online dating apps freak her out as a parent. During our conversation, we asked Palak if she shares everything, from dating to relationships, with her mother and Palak's answer won our hearts.

"100%. I am not the kind of person who likes to lie to her. Back in the day, tried it, done it, hated it. It was traumatizing. So, now I am very honest about everything. It is not just dating, I tell her everything. If I like someone, if something shady is happening in the group, even if I am in a club, she is the first person to know everything. She is always very supportive.," Palak stated. She also added that her mom understands it completely and is not awkward for her.

Shweta also opened up on how Palak steals her clothes, her makeup products which leave her frustrated at times but her unconditional love for kids was palpable. Palak too was all hearts for her mother, whom she has witnessed deal a lot during her childhood. Shweta is currently playing the lead role in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.

