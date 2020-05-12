Dear Mom EXCLUSIVE: Rashami Desai and mom on financial troubles: Did not have Rs 350 to pay for dance classes

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla for Dear Mom, Rashami Desai joins us with her mom Rasila Desai. The duo opens up on their journey including financial troubles, personal battles, changing her name from Shivani to Rashami and love life.

's journey from being an outsider to becoming the television queen hasn't been easy but the only constant she has had throughout it, is her mother Rasila Desai. For the first time, the mother and daughter duo joined us for the sixth episode of Dear Mom where they opened up on their journey including financial troubles, personal battles, changing her name from Shivani to Rashami and love life. Rashami shared in a candid conversation with Pinkvilla that for her, "My mother is my mother and father as well. She is my world." She also revealed how her mother despite the financial troubles managed to take care of her kids.

"My world was very small. For my mother, the world was even smaller. My mother is also my father. For her, it was more difficult during my growing up days, having two kids, giving them the best life in a limited salary. She was a government teacher, so it was very difficult for them. But even then she never comprised on grooming us," Rashami emotionally added. She also revealed the one thing she and her mom would not agree upon. "During my childhood, my mom and I used to banter a lot because I had no interest in studies, I would love dancing."

When asked how difficult was it to be a single parent to two kids, Rashami's mom replied, "It was difficult but I worked as a tutor, had joined school too and would work elsewhere too. My only objective was to ensure my kids don't suffer."

"In this, Rashami also supported me a lot. Whatever field she chose, she excelled in it," Sr. Desai proudly gleamed.

How did acting happen to Rashami? Her mother prompted, "It was in her destiny. I supported her a lot. She loved dancing, so eventually, I made her join a dance class where she would participate in competitions. It is not like she chose the profession, it just happened with the flow."

Rashami laughed and added, "I was always interested in dance, so I would tell my mom I will study, only if you let me dance. That's when I joined my dance class." She further elaborated on how her mother had gone to lengths to ensure she attends dance class. "That also has a story to it actually. Apparently my mom did not have 350 rupees to pay for it, so my mom went up to the teacher via the contact and told them that 'I don't have the capacity to pay 350 rupees right now but my daughter loves dancing. I can do a little bit' and requested them to take me in. So, I started with Bharatnatyam and later shifted to Bollywood dancing and that sir said that he had three branches and I had to help him with teaching if he couldn't reach any branch. My mom agreed to that. I still remember Friday, Saturday and Sunday, I had school, and my mom's schedule was such she would hardly sleep and would be there for me everywhere. That gave me the push to do better."

"It was a lot of struggle, it was not easy for sure," an overwhelmed Rashami exclaimed.

