Dear Mom EXCLUSIVE: Rashami Desai on getting cheated for money: I've got a soft heart; my mom keeps telling me

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla for our series Dear Mom, Rashami Desai and mother Rasila Desai opened up on the former getting cheated for money. Read.

has had a difficult childhood, facing a lot of financial issues before she finally made it to become Television's Queen. The actress joined in for a candid conversation with us on Pinkvilla with her mom Rasila Desai for our series Dear Mom. Apart from the financial troubles she faced, Rashami also opened up on getting cheated for money and revealed that this is where she and her mom usually have a fight. "It is in my nature to be helpful and my mom scolds me a lot for that," she reiterated.

When asked if as a mother, does she sometimes feel like shaking Rashami up and force her to see the world, her mother said, "I always tell her and that is where we fight a lot." To this, Rashami added, "My mom tells me all the time. But, I have a soft heart and I feel that I come from a background where I did not get anything easily available, so I feel like if someone tried and used to show that emotions and tells me that story, I tried my best to help them. I believe in that because today I have money, so I can help people. There was a time, I didn't. Hence, I like to do whatever I can do to help. I have no expectations from others but respect. The moment someone crosses that and disrespects, that line if someone cross, I put them in a place where they should be."

About getting cheated for money, Rashami shared, "Regarding money and respect, respect is earned. About work, I have always worked for happiness, never worked for money. My work will always get me good quality work. I only crave for a good subject to work on. I have never cared about money, isliye kabhi kam bhi nahi padhte. Hence, I help as well and people think of me differently. My mom has told me a lot about this but that is my nature and I don't think I can change it."

To those unaware, , Rashami's ex was accused of floundering Rashami's money while she was in the Bigg Boss house. Though Khan denied it, account details of Rashami got leaked online which proved otherwise.

Meanwhile, when asked if she was apprehensive of what the society would say when Rashami decided to choose acting as a career, her mother revealed, "Her name is Shivani. But I was scared of our society, so I changed her name from Shivani to Divya first. Then on achieving advice by an astrologer, I kept her name Rashami and after that, things just changed for her." She explained, "I was a single parent, I did not have a husband to support me. Also, in our caste, she was the first woman to enter this field. Our entire family was very educated and did not think of acting as a career. But I supported her. I was scared of my family and society, so I changed her name. But my sister was there to support me throughout."

