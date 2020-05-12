Dear Mom EXCLUSIVE: Rashami Desai's mom: I was a single parent, scared of the society so I changed her name

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Rashami Desai and mother Rasila Desai opened up on several things including why her mother changed her name from Shivani to Rashami. Read.

's fans call her a 'fighter' and we cannot agree more. The actress has gone through a lot of personal ups and downs but that did not hamper her professional commitments. In a special episode for Dear Mom, Rashami Desai joined us with her mom wherein they made some revelations. Her mom, Rasila Desai, revealed that as a single parent, she was a little scared of the society when Rashami entered the field of entertainment, and hence, she changed her name from Shivani to Divya and finally Rashami.

When asked if she was apprehensive of what the society would say when Rashami decided to choose acting as a career, her mother revealed, "Her name is Shivani. But, I was scared of our society, so I changed her name from Shivani to Divya first. Then on achieving advice by an astrologer, I kept her name Rashami and after that, things just changed for her." She explained, "I was a single parent, I did not have a husband to support me. Also, in our caste, she was the first woman to enter this field. Our entire family was very educated and did not think of acting as a career. But, I supported her. I was scared of my family and society, so I changed her name. But my sister was there to support me throughout."

Rashami informed us that acting was not her first choice as professions, things just happened for her. "I never told my mom I wanted to be an actor. In fact, earlier I wanted to become a choreographer like Saroj Khan or an air hostess. But the choices that came my way, I looked at it as an opportunity. My mom supported me throughout."

She continued, "When I started dancing, I remember, my grandmother had a problem with my dancing and being an air hostess also but my mom took a stand for me. In all my choices, she was there."

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×