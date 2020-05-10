Dear Mom EXCLUSIVE: Shivangi Joshi's mother Yashoda Joshi reveals 'my daughters are fulfilling all my dreams'

This Mother's Day, Shivangi Joshi and her mother Yashoda Joshi joined us for a heart to heart conversation wherein her mother revealed that she is happy seeing her daughters fulfil her dreams. Read.

Shivangi Joshi might be closest to her father but her bond with her mother is one of a kind. With support from her mother, Shivangi stepped out to achieve her dreams of being an actor and she has grown by leaps and bounds since. Shivangi recently joined us for our series Dear Mom with her mother Yashoda Joshi where they made several revelations. Her mother revealed the struggles they had to put up in order to reach where they are today.

From relatives not supporting them to finally carving her space as one of the finest actresses we have today, Shivangi has certainly come a long way. However, we asked her mother if there was any dream of hers which remained unfulfilled. To this, her mother added that she never wanted to get married but wanted to study. "I wanted to study and become a doctor. I also loved dancing, a lot! But my family did not approve of it. Would get punished if I danced. Now, I see Shivangi dance and I feel so proud. She is fulfilling all my dreams."

"On one hand, Shivangi is fulfilling my dreams, on other, my younger daughter Sheetal Joshi too is doing her best to make me feel proud," her mother emotionally added. "I feel I have achieved all that I wanted seeing them strive so hard." Well, both her daughters are surely trying their best!

Shivangi too shared that while many objected, to her, her parents and their decision matters the most.

