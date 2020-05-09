Dear Mom EXCLUSIVE: Shweta Tiwari: I give scenes to Palak to perform; she is such a good actor; proud of her

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Shweta Tiwari revealed that she feels Palak is a very good actor and she is extremely proud of her.

Shweta Tiwari has been a reigning star on television for the longest time. Her daughter Palak Tiwari will make her debut in the next few years and while we cannot be more excited, we asked Palak how does she balance work and studies currently. For Dear Mom, the mother-daughter duo opened up on many things including Palak's acting debut. Palak shared that she wanted to be an actor even before she knew what acting meant.

"Growing up I used to watch a lot of TV and I was fascinated by this woman wearing a saree and dancing. That was one thing that made an impression on me. For the longest time in my life, I did not know my mom is an actress. I had decided to be an actor way before I knew what an actor meant. Then I found out that she is an actor. Earlier for me, I thought every mother comes on TV and it was a normal thing. I did not know any different," Palak shared.

About prepping for acting, Palak added, "In terms of acting, I feel like nobody can teach you talent, you can enhance it but you can't just grow talent. So what I try to do is I like to watch shows which have good actors because I feel as an actor, you are so impressionable by the work you watch. And then I see how I would do it differently."

Shweta emotionally continued, "I have so many videos (of Palak acting). What I do is whenever I am home, I give her scenes and ask her to perform it naturally. She has done such beautiful scenes. Sometimes, I see it I feel so emotional and overwhelmed. I am so proud of her, she is such a good actor."

Where would we be without our moms? It’s time to appreciate everything she does for us, click here to write her a love letter. #DearMom

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×