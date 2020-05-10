Dear Mom EXCLUSIVE: Shweta Tiwari: I was 19 when Palak was born; I only remember being a mother all my life

This Mother's Day, we had the special mother-daughter duo, Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari, share their bond with us. Shweta opened up on being a mother all her life. "I don't remember my childhood," she said. Read.

There are several reasons to celebrate the phenomenon that Shweta Tiwari has been. Be it being a single parent most her life or the personal issues she has dealt with alongside the professional highs, Tiwari and her daughter Palak Tiwari are the strongest mother-daughter duo. For our special episode of Dear Mom, the two came together for the first time and gave us a glimpse of their endearing bond. Among other things, Shweta confessed that she only remembers being a mother all her life. She gave birth to Palak when she was 19 and since then her life revolves around Palak and Reyansh, her son.

The two have literally grown together in ways. Agreeing to it, Shweta said, "That is true. When Palak was young, even I was very young. I was Palak's age, 19, when I gave birth to her. At that point, I did not know how to behave like a mother. I did not know how to teach them right or wrong because I was also learning with my experience." Palak added, "I think with me, growing up I just assumed everyone's mother is like mom. I feel like she has always been my older sister. I relate to her on a sister's front."

However, Palak did add that her mother is a pretty strict one too at the same time "She has been a strict one because she wanted to protect me when I was younger. But, I think when we grew up, she realized that I am the smarter one in the family and that I can be trusted," she quipped.

Shweta had in an interview said that she missed the growing years of Palak as she was busy working. We asked Palak if she missed her mom then. To this, the aspiring actress shared, "Growing up I think I was very fortunate because even when my mom was busy working, my house was always filled with a lot of people. It was a very happening house. I had my grandparents, mama, and others, so I never felt alone. I was thoroughly entertained and distracted. So, by the time my mom came home, it was just an added bonus. SO, I was never like 'where is my mom?'. I think the one time I truly missed her was when she was in Bigg Boss because I had no contact with her whatsoever and that was truly depressing."

How did having Reyansh change their lives? To this Palak laughingly added, "Before Reyansh was born, she was craving little babies, she would just nurture everyone's kid and play with them." Shweta butted in to reveal that she loved kids all her life because she did not know anything else but being a mother.

"I don't remember my childhood but since I remember myself, I remember myself as a mother. I don't remember anything else. I only remember being a mother all my life. I was 19, I was Palak's age, and also because I love kids. If I was not an actress, I would be a housewife. Mujh mei aur koi talent nahi hai," she overwhelmingly shared.



Palak, however, revealed that she feels like the fortunate one between herself and Reyansh because Shweta apparently protects him too much, continuously feeding him, disciplining him. "Though we are now more fortunate when Reyansh was born, I call him the unfortunate one," she laughed.

