Dear Mom EXCLUSIVE: Surbhi Chandna: I had several emotional breakdowns during Ishqbaaz; mom loved Shivika

Television's favourite Surbhi Chandna joined us with her mother Shashi Chandna for Dear Mom's finale episode. The mother-daughter duo got candid about many things including their struggles, their bond, being thrown out of a shoot, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, having an emotional breakdown during Ishqbaaz and more. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Surbhi revealed that she had several emotional breakdowns during Ishqbaaz and even wanted to leave the show once.

Surbhi revealed, "My mother always sees the goodness in things, in tough times and bad times. I think I have learned from this. There was a time when I would tell them I am giving up, mujhe nahi hoga during Ishqbaaz and they would tell me to have patience. And then what the show has given me is unprecedented." Her mother also revealed the time when director Lalit Mohan shouted at her which really upset her.

"Once Lalit sir and I had a huge fight because I was very poor in emotional scenes. I remember he had told me that if you don't cry now, I will really make you cry. I was so disturbed, I called producer Gul and complained. I told mom 'I don't want to do the show, mujhse nahi hoga'. During Ishqbaaz, I used to breakdown a lot," the Ishqbaaz actress added.

Shivika [Shivaay and Anika] as a couple were loved to the T. When asked her mom if she was a fan too, Surbhi's mother exclaimed, "I loved their chemistry. I think they should work together. I love him a lot. They compliment each other a lot as actors. Surbhi agreed, "She was a fan".

Meanwhile, speaking about trolls and if it affects her, Surbhi shared, "I am the last person to get affected by trolls. There is a little bit that might hit me but I don't let it affect me. To date, I am like this." She revealed that though sometimes it does get to her, she sees the goodness in everything and doesn't let anything falter her confidence.

About Surbhi's career, her mom Shashi Chandna said, "I was not surprised when she told me she wants to be an actor. I had an actor friend who used to tell me all about her work and I was sort of obsessed with it. I would share those stories with Surbhi and I think that had inspired her in some ways." Surbhi added, "When I was doing my graduation that is when I decided to give this a shot and my mom was very encouraging. She would take me for auditions. We got a photoshoot done. When I was doing BMS, she took voluntary retirement. So, I used to take her auditions and she would make me memorise my lines. She would criticise me so much, she would tell me I couldn't act."

