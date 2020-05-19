Dear Mom EXCLUSIVE: Surbhi Chandna & mom recount struggles: In harsh words, I was thrown out of shoot once

For the finale episode of Dear Mom, Surbhi Chandna and mother Shashi Chandna opens up on their bond, their struggles, recount an incident when Surbhi was thrown out of a shoot, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, her graph as an actor, Ishqbaaz, her mom being a fan of Shivika and her personal life. Read.

Television's darling Surbhi Chandna rose to fame with Ishqbaaaz. The actor in our finale episode of Dear Mom has joined us with her mother Shashi Chandna and this is one of the most hilarious episodes. The mother-daughter duo opens up on their bond, their struggles, recount an incident when Surbhi was thrown out of a shoot, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, her graph as an actor, Ishqbaaz, her mom being a fan of Shivika and her personal life. During the candid chat, Surbhi revealed that they gave a lot of auditions before she finally happened to see an opportunity in television.

Speaking about Surbhi's career, her mom Shashi Chandna said, "I was not surprised when she told me she wants to be an actor. I had an actor friend who used to tell me all about her work and I was sort of obsessed with it. I would share those stories with Surbhi and I think that had inspired her in some ways." Surbhi added, "When I was doing my graduation that is when I decided to give this a shot and my mom was very encouraging. She would take me for auditions. We got a photoshoot done. When I was doing BMS, she took voluntary retirement. So, I used to take her auditions and she would make me memorise my lines. She would criticise me so much, she would tell me I couldn't act."

Surbhi's mother then revealed that for her, letting Surbhi do photoshoots was to fulfill her choice but it was not like her dream to be an actor. "She never wanted to do acting, she wanted to do ads, that was the plan initially. But then we realised the competition. We would stand in queues for auditions for the entire day. I realised then that Surbhi doesn't have a chance there. There were pretty looking girls there, who would be fair and all. She, fortunately, got one ad where she had a shot. We would wait for that," her mother recounted.

The duo then recounted the one-time Surbhi was thrown out of a shoot which left her disheartened. "If I have to say it in harsh words I was thrown out of a shoot. She was cast for an ad wherein she was getting ready. There were 15 mins for the shoot and she came to me and asked me if we could leave. I realised something must have happened."

Surbhi shared, "I was told that I don't fit the bill. It just felt bad that they should have known their requirements before, right? To call someone and then ask them to leave was rather harsh."

Surbhi then bagged roles in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Qubool Hai before making it big with Ishqbaaz. She is one of the most sought-after actresses on television today. Surbhi was last seen in Sanjivani where she played the role of Dr. Ishani.

Credits :Pinkvilla

