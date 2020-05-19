Dear Mom EXCLUSIVE: Surbhi Chandna on trolls: I am the last person to get affected by it

In an exclusive chat, Surbhi Chandna reveals is she gets affected by trolls. Read on to know how she responds to them.

Surbhi Chandna has always managed to impress one and all with her sass and acting skills. Everything was not easy for her though. In a candid chat, she opened up about getting thrown out of a shoot once because the director realized it the last moment that she did not fit the bill. She also opened up on the emotional breakdowns she had during Ishqbaaaz. If one can remember, Surbhi was criticised a lot for her weight in the initial episodes of Ishqbaaz.

Did it affect her? Her mother says, "No. In fact, she lost the weight in a few months itself." Surbhi added, "I am the last person to get affected by trolls. There is a little bit that might hit me but I don't let it affect me. To date, I am like this." She revealed that though sometimes it does get to her, she sees the goodness in everything and doesn't let anything falter her confidence.

ALSO READ | Dear Mom EXCLUSIVE: Surbhi Chandna & mom recount struggles: In harsh words, I was thrown out of shoot once

Meanwhile, she opened up about her previous experience while auditioning for ads and said, "If I have to say it in harsh words I was thrown out of a shoot. She was cast for an ad wherein she was getting ready. There were 15 mins for the shoot and she came to me and asked me if we could leave. I realised something must have happened."

Surbhi shared, "I was told that I don't fit the bill. It just felt bad that they should have known their requirements before, right? To call someone and then ask them to leave was rather harsh."

Watch the full interview of Surbhi Chandna's below here:

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×