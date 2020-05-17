Dear Mom EXCLUSIVE: Urvashi Dholakia admits her children don't miss their father: They know I am all they have

In an exclusive chat for Dear Mom, Urvashi Dholakia opened up on if her kids ever missed their father, her cordial relationship with ex Anuj Sachdeva and more.

Urvashi Dholakia is one of the most loved celebrities on Television. She is outspoken and an extremely no-nonsense person and that is what sets her apart from many others. She embraced motherhood quite early in her life and has managed to raise her twins, Kshitiz and Sagar, on her own with the help and support from family. In an exclusive chat for Dear Mom, she opened up on if her kids ever missed their father.

Replying promptly, Urvashi said, "No. Not at all. Nothing has been hidden from them. My life has been an open book. I have been extremely open about the fact that I am all they have. Even they do try to figure out everything else, they know it is a dead end. So, they don't." She smiled. But did her kids ever object or were apprehensive of her teaming up with ex Anuj Sachdeva for Nach Baliye? "No, they didn't. They know the person I am and they know that I am in talks with Anuj and that we are cordial," she added.

She continued, "There was no unnecessary drama between us and hence we couldn't even provide drama during the show. It was clear. There are so many times, he has visited us, just because we didn't get along, that doesn't mean we hate him."

What about her career, would she like to change anything about it? "I wouldn't like to change anything but I would definitely hope for a little more meaningful and exploring the avenues of acting. I mean I get it my USP is playing negative characters but at the same time, I hope that somebody realises that it is not a limitation."

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×