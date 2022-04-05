Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Chaudhary get clicked for the first time with their newborn outside hospital

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Chaudhary are the new parents in town. The couple was blessed with a baby girl on 3rd April. The couple has been married for over a decade and they embraced parenthood for the first time. They shared the joyous news on social media with an adorable video in which they showed the hand of their baby girl. The couple is finally going home with their little girl as they were snapped outside the hospital.

In the pictures, the happiness of welcoming their child is quite evident on their faces. They are seen holding the baby pram. As they posed for the paparazzi, they made the heart symbol with their hands. Debina had sported a black comfy top with black trousers and Gurmeet Choudhary sported white T-shirt and light brown trousers. Both of them had sported black sunglasses.

See pictures here:

In a recent post, the couple had announced the arrival of their baby girl. They revealed a glimpse of their newborn daughter. Gurmeet captioned it, “With utmost gratitude we welcome our “BABY GIRL” into this world. 3.4.2022 Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love & Gratitude Gurmeet & Debina.” Celebs from the entertainment industry like Jay Bhanushali, Munmun Dutta, Arjun Bijlani, Sonu Sood, Gaurav Gera, Karan Mehra, Asees Kaur, Payal Dev congratulated the couple for entering new phase of their life

