Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary blessed with a baby girl, share the first glimpse; WATCH

It is celebration time for Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary. The couple became parents of a baby girl on 3rd April. They had shared the news of pregnancy few days ago with a picture of Debina flaunting her baby bump. Ramayan actress had recently shared mesmerising pictures of her baby shower. The couple announced the birth of their daughter with an adorable video.

In the post, they revealed a glimpse of their newborn as they remove their hands and show the baby’s little hand. Gurmeet captioned it as, “With utmost gratitude we welcome our “BABY GIRL” into this world. 3.4.2022 Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love & Gratitude Gurmeet & Debina.”

Debina Bonnerjee had earlier shared a post on social media about her experience of entering the third trimester. She had mentioned, “Standing in the 3rd trimester … with a swollen feet … many toilet runs… constipated… leaking bouts with sneezes and caugh or even a hearty laugh… reminds me that I am pregnant… reminds me that this is real. … after so many years of no.. it is finally a YES. I am forever grateful for this blessing. The anxiety the fear cannot overshadow my gratefulness .. Sharing my journey as joyfully as possible. What may… I am ready to overcome all the hurdles and meet you my baby”.

