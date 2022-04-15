Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary perform puja on sixth day of arrival of their newborn girl; PICS

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary became parents of the baby girl a few days ago. The couple is elated as they welcomed the baby into their lives. The new parents recently celebrated the sixth day of their baby girl’s arrival. Following Gurmeet’s family rituals from his hometown in Bihar, on this day, it is believed that God decides the destiny of the newborn.

Both Gurmeet and Debina’s parents arrived from their hometown for the puja and celebrated the joyous occasion. Sharing pictures from the celebration, Debina wrote in the caption, “Celebrated the sixth day of baby’s arrival function with the whole family. Actually every day is a celebration when the whole family is around and you have an additional member to your family my little daughter.”

In a series of pictures, Debina also elaborated on what the ceremony Chhati Chila is about. She wrote, “It is said that day God comes and writes your destiny. And I feel the more we celebrate our traditions the more we are rooted to our culture because at the age of Internet and superfast life hardly do we have time for many things. And getting a chance to celebrate a festival with both our parents to see my child, both the grandparents is a matter of pride and bliss.”

Debina had earlier shared in the vlog that they will take some more time to reveal their baby’s face. However, they have requested fans to share names with the letter, ‘L’. Debina and Gurmeet’s parents also revealed that the baby’s face looks like both the parents.

